Afp, . and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 6, 2020, p. a10

London. The Professional Players Association (union of English footballers), spoke yesterday of the hypothesis of shortening matches in the event of a resumption of competition this summer, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Premier League is currently in talks with medical experts, the government and representatives of clubs and players to find a way to end the season interrupted on March 9, when there were nine days left to play.

Games behind closed doors and in a small number of stadiums would enter the plans to limit the risks, without ruling out any idea.

We do not know the future. What we know are the proposals that have been made, the possibility that there will be more substitutions and games that do not necessarily have to be twice 45 minutes, Gordon Taylor, president of the English footballers union, told the BBC.

Proposals that must imperatively be approved by the International Board (Ifab), the body that guarantees the rules of the game, before the national leagues can apply them.

A new general assembly from the different areas of the Premier League is scheduled for Friday and soon after this, the return to work document could be finalized. In the following week, whenever possible, it will be broadcast to the players and coaches, Taylor confided.

Trainings in Italy

On the other hand, several Italian Serie A clubs returned to training after the suspension of activities due to the coronavirus, including Juventus, amid comments that the matches could be played on neutral courts if the league is restarted.

Some players from the Italian soccer champion were filmed and photographed upon arrival at individual training sessions, including defender Daniele Rugani, one of three Juventus soccer players who tested positive for Covid-19 in March.

Bologna and Atalanta reported in statements that some of their players began training individually, while the Sassuolo and Lecce campuses resumed practice on Monday. The Italian government confirmed on Sunday that professional athletes, from both individual and team disciplines, could return to training. However, it is still unclear whether Serie A will be allowed to close its season.

Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora acknowledged yesterday that the future of that country’s soccer tournament is still uncertain, and it will be until the end of May that the definitive resumption or suspension will be decided.

On May 4 we opened the individual training sessions, on the 18th we will allow the teams and at the end of the month it will be possible to say whether or not Series A will resume. It takes a little patience. If not, the alternative is to do what France and suspend, but I do not want this, he explained to a Milanese newspaper.

Officials from the Ministry of Sport and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are expected to meet this week to discuss medical guidelines for training sessions and matches.

