Buenos Aires, May 4 . .- Business and union leaders from Argentina met with President Alberto Fernández on Monday and expressed their support for the offer that the country launched to restructure bonds under foreign legislation for 66,239 million dollars, they reported official sources.

According to a statement from the Argentine government, businessmen and union representatives expressed “firm support” for the debt restructuring proposal in the framework of a meeting held at the Olivos presidential residence, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

“We are looking for a solution forever, that lasts, and that does not delay us any longer, that does not push us back,” said Fernández of the exchange proposal, whose membership deadline expires next Friday.

AN “UNSUSTAINABLE” DEBT

Large groups of creditors led by powerful investment funds have rejected the offer, while the Fernández government insists that Argentina has no more margin to improve its proposal, although it assures that it is willing to listen to bondholders if they have alternative proposals that pass the “common sense test”.

At the meeting on Monday in Olivos, the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, stressed the importance of unity “at this delicate moment” and pointed out that the support of employers and workers “is worth today and will be worth in history.”

“We are looking for an orderly resolution to an unsustainable debt crisis,” said Guzmán.

BUSINESS SUPPORT

Representatives of the Association of Argentine Banks, the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, the Argentine Chamber of Commerce, the Argentine Chamber of Construction, the Argentine Rural Society and the Argentine Industrial Union, entities that make up the so-called Group, attended the meeting in Olivos. of the Six (G6).

After the meeting, the G6 expressed in a statement its “support for the restructuring strategy to achieve a viable and sustainable agreement over time.”

“Reaching a solution to external debt will generate a scenario of macroeconomic predictability that promotes private investment and job creation,” the entities said in a joint statement.

They argued that recovering the flow of international financing for Argentina “at competitive rates” will be “key” to “unfold the potential of productive investment” throughout the country.

They stressed that the debt renegotiation strategy has as its main perspective a “long-term outlook so that the fulfillment of obligations is compatible” with economic growth, job creation and the generation of foreign currency from exports.

Argentina’s proposal includes a three-year grace period, for which Argentina would start paying in 2023, reducing the capital by $ 3.6 billion, that is, a 5.4% reduction on the owed stock, and interest at $ 37.9 billion, equivalent to a 62% interest waiver.

Miguel Acevedo, head of the Argentine Industrial Union, said after the meeting that Minister Guzmán explained to them that “the negotiation is tough.”

“Nobody wants a default (cessation of payments) in Argentina. We need to have an agreement to be able to later go out and invest because Argentina needs to go out after years of recession,” Acevedo said.

TRADE UNIONS SUPPORT PREMISES OF ARGENTINA

The meeting was also attended by the leaders of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the largest labor union in Argentina, who, according to government sources, indicated that they accompany the “premise” of the Fernández Executive “not to submit to society to support the debt”.

After the meeting, one of the representatives of the GCT, Héctor Daer, expressed his “total support” for the restructuring process.

