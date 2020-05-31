In order to provide support to the most vulnerable sectors of the lagoon population, the Algodoneros del Unión Laguna club, together with one of its most important sponsors, delivered 500 pantries that were received by the DIF Torreón.

It was on the esplanade of the Revolution Stadium, where the first 500 pantries were delivered, including products from the basic basket and cleaning supplies, as well as 500 specially designed mouth covers for children; the DIF Torreón will channel support to vulnerable people from different neighborhoods in the city. Astrid Casale, Honorary President of the DIF Torreón and Aurora Martínez, director of that municipal body, received the support of the Guinda organization, in a brief ceremony where the popular Pollo Algodonero was present.

There will be a total of 1,500 pantries and 3,000 masks that will be delivered in the coming days, a donation that has been made jointly by Algodoneros de Unión Laguna and its sponsors; In addition, next week the health sector personnel will be supported with gasoline vouchers, in recognition of their great work during this contingency. “We want to thank Unión Laguna and Grupo Valmur for this great support, as DIF Torreón, we are a bridge between companies that want to help the most needy people during this contingency and we thank them for trusting us to get this help” said Astrid Casale de Zermeño.

During the two months that the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 has paralyzed the actions of the Algodoneros del Unión Laguna on the diamond, the Guinda organization has advocated providing support in different sectors of society. An awareness campaign has been planned through spectacular advertisements placed in different parts of the city, as well as support for small and medium-sized companies in the publication and promotion of their products on the social networks of the Unión Laguna club.

In addition, 300 pantries were distributed to “boatmen” who collaborate in the sale of food and beverages in the Revolution stadium, as well as to the field staff of the historic building, as well as the delivery of 500 mouthguards to the medical staff of the Clinic 71 of the IMSS.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.