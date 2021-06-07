Unión Deportiva Maracena keeps the three points after beating Motril 1-3

06/06/2021 at 11:54 PM CEST

The Motril and the UD Maracena They ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a score of 1-3 and a victory for the Maracene team. The Motril arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the previous match against Real Jaen. On the visitors’ side, the Maracena Sports Union He won in his fief 5-2 his last match in the tournament against the Melilla CD. Thanks to this result, the Maracene team is seventh, while the Motril He is third at the end of the duel.

The game started in a favorable way for him Motril, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal in his own goal of Ferdinand in the 12th minute, ending the first period with a 1-0 score.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Maracena Sports Union, who put the tie with an own goal of Carmelo at 62 minutes. The visiting team joined again, coming back thanks to the goal of Jorge B. in the 78th minute. Then the Maracene team scored again, increasing differences by establishing 1-3 through a goal from Ruben just before the final whistle, specifically in 89. Finally, the confrontation came to an end with a 1-3 on the scoreboard.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Paquito, Vartanov, Raulillo, Cheek and Hatzikiriakidis replacing Ramiro, Oscar, Miguelillo Maldonado placeholder image, Juanfran Y Scigliotti. The changes of the Maracena Sports Union They were Jay, Jorge Ruiz, Fran bea, Robert Y Adrian Ivory, which entered through Luis Enrique, Ramirez, Igna, Rooster Y Dani moreno.

With this result, the Motril remains with 34 points and the UD Maracena Achieve 30 points after winning the match.

Data sheetMotril:Niko, Linares, Ramiro (Paquito, min.46), Oscar (Vartanov, min.46), Juanfran (Carrillo, min.72), Goku, Carmelo, Juanjo Peña, Yalike, Scigliotti (Hatzikiriakidis, min.82) and Miguelillo Maldonado (Raulillo, min.53)Maracena Sports Union:Antonio Manuel, Igna (Fran Bea, min.65), David Lopez, Rubén, Garcia, Jorge B., Dani Moreno (Adrián Marfil, min.87), Luis Enrique (Jay, min.65), Gallo (Robert, min .75), Ramirez (Jorge Ruiz, min.65) and FernandoStadium:Municipal Notary Public CastillaGoals:Fernando (1-0, min. 12), Carmelo (1-1, min. 62), Jorge B. (1-2, min. 78) and Rubén (1-3, min. 89)