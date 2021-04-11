Unión Deportiva Maracena adds three points after defeating Unión Estepona 2-0

04/11/2021 at 3:12 PM CEST

The UD Maracena won at home 2-0 its first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division played this Sunday in the Maracena Sports City. After the result obtained, the Maracene set is fourth, while the Estepona he is seventh at the end of the game.

During the first period of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Maracena Sports Union, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of David lopez at 73 minutes. After a new play increased the score of the local team, which distanced itself thanks to a goal from Jay just before the final whistle, specifically in 89, thus ending the duel with a final score of 2-0.

The Esteponero coach gave entry to Raul toro, Calf, Alex Ros Y Rengel replacing Vogue, Akour, Javi ocana Y Saam, while on the part of the UD Maracena it was replaced Robert, Rose bushes, Jay, Igna Y Pedro Aceituno for Garcia, Adrian Ivory, Michael, Luis Enrique Y Jorge B.

The referee showed a total of eleven cards: six yellow cards to the UD Maracena, specifically to Luis Enrique, Adrian Ivory, Fran bea, Michael, Igna Y Antonio Manuel and two to Estepona (Morel Y Rengel). In addition, there were three red cards to Rengel (2 yellow), Neighborhoods Y Saam by the visiting team.

At the moment, the UD Maracena is left with 23 points and the Estepona with 20 points.

Data sheetMaracena Sports Union:Rubén, Fernando, Rubén, David Lopez, Jorge B. (Pedro Aceituno, min.87), Adrián Marfil (Rosales, min.61), Gallo, Luis Enrique (Igna, min.77), Garcia (Robert, min.61 ), Miguel (Jay, min.77) and Fran BeaUnion Estepona:David Mena, Morilla, Adrián, Javi Ocaña (Alex Ros, min.78), Alexis, Barrios, Antonio Caballero, Saam (Rengel, min.78), Akour (Becerra, min.67), Chavez and Boga (Raúl Toro, min.46)Stadium:Maracena Sports CityGoals:David Lopez (1-0, min. 73) and Jay (2-0, min. 89)