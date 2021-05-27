Union calls BBVA staff to strike against Spanish bank’s dismissal plans

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish union Commissions Workers (CCOO) said on Thursday it had called on more than 20,000 BBVA employees in Spain to hold a day of strike next week to protest the bank’s plans to lay off the bank.

Although CCOO has scheduled a new meeting for next week with representatives of the second Spanish bank, it does not expect any progress, according to a union spokesperson at BBVA.

“Negotiations with the bank have not advanced on the layoff plans and we are formally calling a strike on June 2,” the spokesperson said, adding that CCOO would also call partial work stoppages and rallies next week.

A BBVA spokesperson declined to comment.

BBVA said last month it planned to cut 3,800 jobs and close nearly a quarter of its branches, to accommodate a customer shift toward online banking.

The bank recently offered to reduce the number to about 3,300 employees, but CCOO believes that it is still too high and demands that the cuts be made through voluntary redundancies and early retirement.

It also demands greater financial compensation for those who leave BBVA as a result of the cuts.

Formal talks with BBVA to reach any agreement are scheduled to end on June 4, CCOO said.

There have been other protests in Spain against the plans of five Spanish banks to cut a total of 18,000 jobs, which have coincided with requests from the Spanish government to curb the salary of senior officials in the country’s banking system.

