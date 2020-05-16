This weekend the Bundesliga and became the first championship in the main European leagues to resume activities after the pause caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

After more than two months without activity, the Bayern Munich, who is the leader of the competition, four points from second place, to face the Berlin Union, located in position 11 to eight points in the relegation zone.

This will be the second time that both teams have met in historyBecause Unión Berlin got the first promotion in the history of the club last season and this season it already left good impressions against the Bavarian team, because although they lost in the first game of the season, they did so only by a goal difference ( 1-2) and in the field of Bayern Munich.

When is the Berlin vs Bayern Munich Union?

The party will be to this Sunday May 17, 2020 at 18:00 in Spain. (11:00 Mexico and Colombia, 12:00 in Chile and 14:00 in Argentina)

Where do Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich play?

It will be at the home of the Union Berlin, the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, located in Oberschöneweide, Berlin.

On which TV channel does the Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich broadcast?

In Spain it can be followed thanks to the Vamos channel of Movistar + or in Movistar Champions League 1. In Argentina it will be seen through ESPN2 Sur, in Chile through FOX Sports 1, in Colombia through ESPN2 and in Mexico through FOX Sports.

Where I can see on line Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich?

In Spain, it can be followed through the MiTele Plus platform in streaming. In Argentina, Chile and Colombia through ESPN Play Sur, and in Mexico through FOX Play Norte.

Latest results from Bayern Munich:

Cologne 1-4 Bayern Munich (02-16-20)

Bayern Munich 3-2 Paderborn (02-21-20)

Hoffenheim 0-6 Bayern Munich (29-02-20)

Bayern Munich 2-0 Augsburg (03-08-20)

Latest results Union Berlin:

Berlin Union 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen (02-15-20)

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Berlin Union (24-02-20)

Berlin Union 2-2 Wolfsburg (03-01-20)

Freiburg 3-1 Berlin Union (07-03-20)

Latest news from the teams

– The Union berlin It is located in position number 11, with 30 points, product of 9 games won, 3 draws and 13 defeats. These numbers leave him 8 units behind the second last, Düsseldorf.

– For this match, the Union Berlin will not be able to count on three players who are injured: midfielder Akaki Gogia, and forwards Sebastian Andersson and Sheraldo Becker, who are still on the low list of the capital city.

– Unfortunately for Urs Fischer, coach of the newly promoted team, he will not be able to be on the bench directing his pupils, since on Monday he broke the confinement with the club’s permission to reunite with his family after the death of his father-in-law. Due to the restart protocol, Fischer will have to remain isolated until two Covid-19 tests are negative.

? LIVE | UNION BERLIN – BAYERN @ AxelTorres: “The Union will be one of the most penalized teams when playing without an audience. It is the revelation team” ⚽️ ?? @brunoalemany: “One of the games that the Union fans were dreaming of was this visit” https://t.co/pXfglJHC4Y – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) May 15, 2020

– On the other hand, the Bayern Munich It is located in the first position of the championship, thanks to the 55 units achieved by 17 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats. It is separated by 4 points from the second classified, Borussia Dortmund.

– Bayern have accumulated 15 official matches without losing and defeated Unión Berlin in the first match of this season, when they won 2-1 away from home.

– The Bavaros will not be able to count on Philippe Coutinho, Niklas Sule and Corentin Tolisso for this match, who continue with their respective recoveries.

Possible Alignments

Union Berlin:

Gikiewicz – Hübner, Schlotterbeck, Subotic – Trimmel (c), Gentner, Andrich, Lenz – Ingvartsen, Bülter – Andersson

Bayern Munich:

Neuer (c) – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Kimmich, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

