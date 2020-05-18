We continue with the emotions of this Sunday, May 17, in the resumption of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Union berlin I tried to return with everything trying to surprise a Bayern Munich who will try to take another step towards the title on his visit to the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Campus: Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin, Germany

Hour: 6:00 pm from Germany and Spain. 11:00 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 1:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay. 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. TUDN in the United States.

The box of Union berlin he was having a good campaign overall, staying away from the relegation zone which is his main goal. After 25 days they add 9 wins, 3 draws and fell 13 times.

The iron union last activity on March 7 when they visited Freiburg being clearly beaten 3-1.

For his part, the Bayern Munich It remains as the rival to beat, it will be necessary to see how this long pause affected them and if they will be able to keep up the pace that had them with 17 wins, 4 draws and 4 lost games.

The Bavarians They return to activity after their last official duel on March 8 when, at home, they beat Augsburg 2-0 with goals from Thomas muller and Leon Goretzka.

As he Union berlin As the Bayern Munich they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to return with victory, which would be an important emotional blow; in the general table we find Eisern Union in eleventh position with 30 points, while the Bavarians they are leaders with 55 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians returned with EVERYTHING 🔥🔥🔥!

[Vídeo] Result, Summary and Goals Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich 0-2 #Bundesliga 2019-2020

