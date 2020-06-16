The Stadion An der Alten Försterei will see on Tuesday at 20:30 the confrontation between the Union Berlin and the Paderborn in the match corresponding to day number 32 of the Bundesliga.

The Union Berlin will try to add one more victory on the thirty-second day after winning at home by a score of 1-2 at Suburb at RheinEnergieStadion, with so many of Friedrich and Gentner. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in 10 of the 31 matches played to date in the Bundesliga, with 37 goals in favor and 54 against.

On the visitor side, the Paderborn He was defeated by 1-5 in the last game he played against Werder Bremen, so that a triumph against the Union Berlin It would help him improve his career in competition.

By focusing on performance as a home team, the Union Berlin He has won six times, he has lost six times and he has drawn three times in 15 games played so far, so that we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. In the visitor role, the Paderborn He has a record of two wins, seven losses and six draws in 15 games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the Union Berlin if you want to improve these figures.

Also, the locals are the ones that have won the most times in their stadium against Paderborn, because they have done it in the last three occasions. The last time they played the Union Berlin and the Paderborn In this competition it was in December 2019 and they ended up drawing 1-1.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 15 points in favor of the Union Berlin. The locals, before this match, are in fourteenth place with 35 points in the table. For his part, the Paderborn He has 20 points and occupies the eighteenth position in the classification.