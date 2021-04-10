Union Berlin (1-1): summary and goals of the Bundesliga match

04/10/2021

Is there a Bundesliga? That is the question that should be asked after the Bayern’s unexpected draw against Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena. After the frustration of the defeat against PSG, the “Unit B” of the group of Flick was unable to overcome the capital, despite the dominance, and both Ingvartsen gives RB Leipzig some hope.

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Sarr, Boateng (Pavard, 65 ‘), Martínez, Stanisic; Kimmich, Dantas (Scott, 65 ‘); Musiala (Nianzou, 75 ‘), Müller, Coman (Sané, 46’); Choupo-Moting (Alaba, 59 ‘).

Union Berlin

Luthe; Trimmel, Friedrich, Knoche, Lenz (Ryerson, 66 ‘); Promel, Andrich; Bülter (Ingvartsen, 66 ‘), Kruse (Pohjanpalo, 71’), Endo (Gentner, 79 ‘); Musa (Teuchert, 71 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.68 Musiala. 1-1 M.86 Ingvartsen.

Referee

Tobias Stieler. TA: Sarr (76 ‘), Nianzou (83’).

Incidents

Allianz Arena (door closed).

The Bayern came out with a lineup full of substitutes Due to the plague of casualties the Bavarians suffer, and evidently with the mind more set on the Princes Park to turn around the Champions League tie. And he paid for it. Despite the dominance of the match throughout the ninety minutes, those of Flick They showed a very slow, decayed rhythm, as if the game bothered them. The seven point distance from the Leipzig influenced, of course.

The defensive wall that the Union Berlin He did not suffer excessively throughout the game, it even seemed that he was going to leave the Bavarians to zero. Until the very young appeared Musiala, after a discreet game (like the rest of the team), to collect a dead ball in the area and overtake the locals after getting rid of two cold-blooded rivals.

The goal seemed decisive for him Bayern, who limited what was left of the encounter to trying to sleep the encounter with flat possessions and no intention of attacking. He speculated and they ended up punishing him. A concentration error in defense was taken advantage of by the Union to quickly serve a throw-in to the back that ended up pushing the net Ingvartsen from the small area after the pass behind Gentner. Prize for the great game of the visitors, who did not leave the game at any time.

Thus completed the Bayern a disastrous week, unable to win in either of the two home matches and giving clear signs of missing its biggest star, Robert Lewandowski. The victory of Leipzig leaves you within five points of the set of Flick, a remarkable distance if we talk about Bayern and the Bundesliga, but that at least forces the people of Munich not to lose the competitive tension. And watch out Eat, which was replaced at rest due to inconvenience.