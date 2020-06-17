The Union Berlin added three points to his locker after winning 1-0 against Paderborn this Tuesday in the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. The Union Berlin arrived at the game with reinforced spirits after winning away from home by a score of 1-2 at Suburb. As for the visiting team, the Paderborn he was defeated by 1-5 in the last game he played against Werder Bremen. With this defeat the team of Paderborn was placed in eighteenth position after the end of the duel, while the Union Berlin it’s twelfth.

06/16/2020

Act at 22:38

CEST

SPORT.es

The meeting began in an excellent way for the Union Berlin, who opened his scoring account by means of an own goal of Zolinski in the 27th minute. With this 1-0 ended the first half of the duel.

Neither team was fortunate for the goal in the second half and therefore regulation time ended 1-0.

Both coaches made movements on the bench. The coach of Union Berlin gave way to Mees, Kroos, Ujah and Schmiedebach by Bulter, Gentner, Andersson and Andrich, Meanwhile he Paderborn gave way to Dräger, Srbeny, Evans and Pröger by Strohdiek, Mamba, Zolinski and Holtmann.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Prömel and by visitors to Vasiliadis.

After winning the match, the Union Berlin was ranked with 38 points in twelfth place in the leaderboard at the end of the match, while the Paderborn it was placed eighteenth with 20 points, instead of relegation to the Second Division.

On the next day the Union Berlin will play against Hoffenheim at home and Paderborn will play his match against Borussia Mönchengladbach in his stadium.

Data sheetUnion Berlin:Gikiewicz, Schlotterbeck, Friedrich, Reichel, Trimmel, Prömel, Andrich (Schmiedebach, min.88), Gentner (Kroos, min.77), Ingvartsen, Bulter (Mees, min.61) and Andersson (Ujah, min.88)Paderborn:Leopold, Strohdiek (Dräger, min.14), Collins, Hünemeier, Gjasula, Ritter, Antwi-Adjej, Holtmann (Pröger, min.76), Zolinski (Evans, min.76), Vasiliadis and Mamba (Srbeny, min.66 )Stadium:Stadion An der Alten FörstereiGoals:Zolinski (1-0, min. 27)