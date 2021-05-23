Unió Esportiva Valls wins 2-0 against Sants

05/23/2021 at 10:11 PM CEST

The Sants failed to bend the Joined Esportiva, which won 2-0 during the match played this Sunday in the Camp del Vilar. The Joined Esportiva Valls arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous duel against Figueres. On the visitors’ side, the Sants won the Equalizer in his feud by 4-1 and previously he also did it away from home, against the Mountain by 0-4 and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. After the scoreboard, the Vallense team is seventh, while the Sants He is third at the end of the match.

The first half of the game started in an excellent way for the Joined Esportiva Valls, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Jordi Prades, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Vallense team, which increased its scoring count with respect to its opponent thanks to a new goal from Jordi Prades, which thus achieved a double just before the final whistle, specifically in 87, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 2-0.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Abdul.

With this result, the Joined Esportiva he gets 26 points and the Sants with 34 points.

On the following day the team of Joan Antoni Pallarés will face against CF Peralada, Meanwhile he Sants Tito Lossio will be measured against him Santfeliuenc.

Data sheetJoined Esportiva Valls:Aguera, Torre, Miro, Sergio, Erik, Riki, Plana, Jordi Pradés, Masqué, Sergi and FabraSants:Antonell Aran, Gerard Batalla, Eric Ruiz, Abdul (Domingo, min.74), Rubi (Michu, min.87), Iván García, Favio Osorio, Ot Serrano, Cala, Torres and Martínez (Berenguer, min.87)Stadium:Camp del VilarGoals:Jordi Pradés (1-0, min. 44) and Jordi Pradés (2-0, min. 87)