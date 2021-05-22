Unió Esportiva Valls welcomes Sants to its fiefdom

05/22/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

The Sants travel this Sunday to Camp del Vilar to be measured against the Joined Esportiva in his seventh round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 16:30.

The Joined Esportiva Valls looks forward to recovering points in the match that corresponds to the seventh day after losing the last match against the Figueres by a score of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in one of the six matches played so far and add a figure of 31 goals conceded against 16 in favor.

Regarding the visiting team, the Sants won his last two competition matches against him Equalizer in his stadium and the Mountain out of his field, 4-1 and 0-4 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Joined Esportiva Valls. To date, of the six games that the Sants In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won three of them and accumulates a figure of 31 conceded goals against 28 in favor.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Joined Esportiva Valls He has achieved a balance of a victory, a loss and a draw in three games played at home, so that we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Sants they have won once in their three games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visitors are above the Joined Esportiva Valls with a difference of 11 points. The locals, before this game, are in eighth place with 23 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 34 points and occupy the third position in the tournament.