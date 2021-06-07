Unió Esportiva Valls beat Banyoles 2-0 at home

06/07/2021 at 09:36 CEST

The Joined Esportiva added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Banyoles this sunday in the Camp del Vilar. The Joined Esportiva Valls came with the desire to return to the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous game against CF Peralada. For his part, Banyoles won the Equalizer in his feud 3-0 and previously he also did it at home, against the Mountain 0-3 and had a four-game winning streak. With this defeat the Banyoles was placed in fifth position at the end of the match, while the Joined Esportiva Valls is seventh.

The first part of the match got off to a good start for the local team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Flat, thus ending the first part with a 1-0 in the light.

After the break came the goal for the Vallense team, which extended distances with a goal of Jordi Prades in the 61st minute, concluding the duel with a final score of 2-0.

In the chapter of the changes, the footballers of the Joined Esportiva who entered the game were Miranda, Chiri, More than Y Gesti replacing Jordi Prades, Sergi, Flat Y Cesc Martinez, while changes in the Banyoles They were Fabregas, Sergi, Momo, Gispert Y Abouhafs, who entered to replace Ignasi gomez, Room, Guell, Monchi Y Bargalló.

The referee gave a yellow card to Estivill Y Erik by the local team already Chyme Y Congost by the Banyo team.

For the moment, the Joined Esportiva he gets 29 points and the Banyoles with 32 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the At. Horta, Meanwhile he Banyoles will play against him Santfeliuenc.

Data sheetJoined Esportiva Valls:Gonzo, Jordi Pradés (Miranda, min.63), Torre, Erik, Miro, Guasch, Sergio, Plana (Masqué, min.71), Estivill, Cesc Martinez (Gesti, min.71) and Sergi (Chiri, min.71) )Banyoles:Martí, Quimo, Ignasi Gómez (Fábregas, min.46), Sala (Sergi, min.55), Moreno, Pimentel, Bargalló (Abouhafs, min.77), Monchi (Gispert, min.67), Guell (Momo, min. .67), Congost and Ivan TorreblancaStadium:Camp del VilarGoals:Plana (1-0, min. 44) and Jordi Pradés (2-0, min. 61)