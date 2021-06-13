Unió Esportiva Valls achieves a draw against At. Horta (1-1)

06/13/2021 at 9:56 PM CEST

The At. Horta and the Joined Esportiva ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a 1-1 tie this Sunday at the Municipal d’Horta. The At. Horta came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Equalizer by a score of 3-1. For its part, Joined Esportiva Valls He came from winning 2-0 in his fiefdom at Banyoles in the last match played. With this score, the Barcelona team is eighth after the end of the duel, while the Joined Esportiva Valls is seventh.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Eric Ruiz at 77 minutes. The Vallense team put the tie with a goal of Jordi Prades at 82 minutes, thus ending the duel with a final result of 1-1.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Ruiz, Mendoza, Genis, From the well Y Joel mendez replacing Owono, Dani perez, Kings, Estebez Y Eric Bezis. Changes in the Joined Esportiva Valls They were Miranda, Gesti, Fabra, Tower Y Riki, which entered through Flat, Cesc Martinez, Sergi, Estivill Y Cambric.

In the match the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Eric Ruiz Y Eric Bezis.

With this result, the At. Horta is left with 28 points and the Joined Esportiva with 30 points.

Data sheetAt. Horta:Pérez, Eric Ruiz, Palma, Carles, Estebez (Del Pozo, min.70), Miki Puerto, Aleix, Reyes (Genis, min.63), Eric Bezis (Joel Méndez, min.70), Dani Perez (Mendoza, min .63) and Owono (Ruiz, min.63)Joined Esportiva Valls:Gonzo, Jordi Pradés, Erik, Miro, Guasch, Sergio, Plana (Miranda, min.56), Estivill (Torre, min.70), Cesc Martinez (Gesti, min.56), Batista (Riki, min.70) and Sergi (Fabra, min.56)Stadium:Municipal d’HortaGoals:Eric Ruiz (1-0, min. 77) and Jordi Pradés (1-1, min. 82)