When you have a system like Windows, it is always advisable to keep your facilities updated. In addition, this will allow you to obtain greater security in terms of use, however, there may be cases in which such updates are more a detriment than a solution. Updates could completely damage the order of the tools. That is why we will teach you how to uninstall Windows 10 updates manually.

From now on we will tell you what are the necessary steps for you to uninstall these updates that could be causing problems for your computer. The procedure to be applied will be through the Configuration, control panel and the command line tool. In the same way, you can look for greater work tools in Windows 10 to solve problems.

To uninstall Windows 10 updates using settings and control panel

To uninstall Windows 10 updates you must open the start menu and click on the gear icon to open the configuration, there you must go to Update and security. You will click either “View update history” or “View installed update history.”

When you are on the Windows Update history page you should click “Uninstall updates”. Then a list of updates for Windows will be shown, you could sort them by list based on the date of installation or simply search using the search box in the upper right and place the update you need.

Uninstall updates in Windows 10 using the control panel

In case you have the Knowledge Base (KB) number of the update you want to get, you just have to enter the search box to find it easily. After having found it to uninstall it, you just have to follow a series of steps:

First select the update, you will click the “uninstall” button, then click the “Yes” in the confirmation box to finally uninstall the application. You may need to restart in order to finish the process.

How to uninstall Windows Update using command prompt

When you have failed to remove an update using Settings or Control Panel, you could use a separate installer for Windows updates or wusa.exe, a command line program used to uninstall Windows updates. .

In the case of using this tool, it is necessary that you have the KB number of the Windows update. If you do not have it you must with the help of some steps to find this list.

To be able to uninstall you just have to open an elevated command prompt and then type the following command after having replaced the KB ID with the one you want to uninstall: wusa / uninstall / kb: [id].

Now, if you want to uninstall the update without an interaction and the computer restarts, you should use the following command wusa / uninstall / kb: [id] / quiet. If you want the computer to restart you must enter the command wusa / uninstall / kb: [id] / quiet / promptrestart.

In case of uninstalling it without a forced restart of the system, the command wusa / uninstall / kb must be entered: [id] / quiet / norestart. Now when you want to force a restart of the system you must use the command wusa / uninstall / kb: [id] / quiet / forcerestart

Using this tool is very useful for system administrators looking to remove an update on a larger number of computers, in a domain by means of login scripts or other automated methods.

How to uninstall Windows Update at startup with Advanced Options

Ultimately when you are unable to start Windows or are facing a difficult update you could start Windows 10 with Advanced Startup so you can remove that update. For this uninstall mode, follow these steps:

With the configuration open you should go to the Update and security section, then go to Recovery. You must click Advanced Start. There you will press to solve problems.

You must click on advanced options and press on uninstall updates, there you will see two options: Uninstall the latest quality update or Uninstall the latest feature update.

This time the quality updates are represented in the monthly cumulative update. These updates are the new versions of Windows 10. After you have selected the update you want to Uninstall, you must enter your login with your account.

Upon launch, you must click either Uninstall Quality Update or Uninstall Feature Update to remove the desired ones. You must restart the computer and surely after proceeding with the restart the update will have been removed.

Share it with your friends!