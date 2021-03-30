Uninstall or delete an app on iPhone? Main differences

Although at first we might think that it is the same, in reality it is not entirely so. In fact, it is normal for many iPhone users to wonder what the difference is between uninstalling and removing. But the truth is that, at least on iOS, they are originally different options.

We must bear in mind that there are many applications on our phone, which at a certain moment we decided to install, but which we have not used for quite some time. In fact, some apps we haven’t opened in months. But it is possible that removing them does not seem like a good idea, since removing an app will not only erase the data and files associated with it, but also the app itself.