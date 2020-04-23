Unilever suspended sales targets for this year on Thursday and warned that its performance may deteriorate in the current quarter, as it adjusts to a world in which people consume more from their homes.

The consumer products company said it was hit by changes caused by the pandemic, with more people avoiding going to restaurants and choosing to eat their own meals at home.

“Things will get more difficult before they get better,” said the group’s chief executive, Alan Jope, in a conference call, pointing specifically to the impact on ice cream sales and the food service business, which serves establishments such as canteens, restaurants and cafes. .

On the other hand, Unilever said that the concern of people with hygiene is increasing sales of washing powder, hand sanitizers and other cleaning products.

The company will prioritize the development of lower value-added products, as it expects economies around the world to enter a period of slow growth.

“We are adapting to new demand patterns and preparing for lasting changes in consumer behavior, in each country, as we come out of the crisis and recover,” said Jope.

The company’s sales remained stable in the first quarter, supported by growth in the United States and Europe, where consumers stocked cleaning and personal care products.

Unilever has suspended sales targets for the year, which predicted growth near the peak of the 3% to 5% range, saying it cannot “reliably assess the impact” of the coronavirus.

“Unilever is proving to be less resilient than its peers so far and the first half of the year will remain weak with a likely worse second quarter,” JP Morgan analysts wrote in a report released on Thursday.

