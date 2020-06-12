If you have had a Windows Phone or Windows 10 Mobile phone, you probably know Unigram. It’s one of the unofficial Telegram customers most complete that exists today for Windows 10.

In recent days, you have received a major update towards version 4.0 It includes a large number of news and improvements that expand the possibilities of the application on many fronts.

What’s New in Unigram 4.0

Chat folders

Organize chats in chat folders if you have too many chats. Create custom folders with flexible settings or use default recommendations. Anchor an unlimited number of chats in each folder. Right-click a chat in your chat list to add it to a folder.

Stream video and audio files

Now you can play any video and audio files without having to download them.

Improved stickers, GIFs and emojis

Stickers and GIFs are now animated in the stickers panel and online bot results.Enjoy greatly improved loading times for GIFs. Quickly find GIFs in sections based on emojis that cover the most popular emotions. Trends tab to find out the main reactions of the day Right-click any GIF in the search results to save it to your collection Stickers sticker panel Emoji sets have been updated to Unicode 12.1 Bots in one line also received a lot of love – All results are now displayed correctly.

Improved file submitter and media editor

New desktop optimized file sender. Choose if you want to send your photos and videos as media, files or albums. Send uncompressed videos and GIFs. New media editor to crop, rotate, flip images and draw on them.

Storage optimization improved

The storage optimization display got a sleek new design and a smoother user experience.

This update also includes Fixing over 300 bugs and UI fixes and improvements. The developer of the app has announced that this is the first of many updates that are going to start rolling out to Unigram.

For advanced users, the developer also leaves us a bonus in the list of changes that you can find at the bottom of the page.

If you have not yet tried the unofficial Telegram client, then we provide the download link: