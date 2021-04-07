Unifrax presents its new product for catalysis Eco-lytic ™, a cleaner, lighter and more efficient solution in reducing vehicle emissions

Backed by Clearlake Capital, Unifrax’s new nanostructured alumina catalyst support technology offers ESG-focused vehicle manufacturers a greener catalytic conversion option

Unifrax, the leading manufacturer of high performance specialty materials, has just introduced a new nanostructured alumina catalytic support technology for the transportation market: Eco-lytic ™ by Unifrax. Housed in a vehicle’s catalyst, Eco-lytic catalyst support fiber has been designed to replace existing catalyst or add to existing systems in order to improve emissions reduction, consume less precious metals and raw materials, and drive lower energy use by reducing vehicle weight. The solution is designed to help extend the life of a cleaner engine and enable vehicle manufacturers to comply with increasingly stringent environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and regulations, while providing important cost savings in the market transition to electric vehicles.

The Eco-lytic solution is currently in advanced testing with various automakers around the world. Preliminary results suggest that the solution can reduce the mass of the catalyst supports by up to 80% and decrease the loading of platinum group metals by up to 40% compared to traditional systems. This translates into an increase in efficiency thanks to a faster activation of the catalytic processes. Unifrax will have commercial online production capacity by the end of 2021.

“The transport sector is undergoing an incredible transformation: vehicle manufacturers and regulators are concentrating their efforts on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and on the transition to electric or plug-in hybrids. This transition will not happen overnight, and the sector urgently needs shorter-term solutions to help it overcome the transition to a greener footprint. Eco-lytic is that solution and the change we need today, ”said Chad Cannan, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, Unifrax. “Eco-lytic is ready to become a game changer for any conventional engine, large or small, mobile or stationary. Our product is designed to improve emissions reduction, limit the need for precious raw materials, extend the life of cleaner engines and help drive a more sustainable carbon footprint by reducing vehicle weight.

Eco-lytic’s flexible structure offers advantages in terms of efficiency and cost savings, but also provides transportation partners and manufacturers with unique packaging options. Unifrax has the ability to tailor the Eco-lytic product to meet the unique needs of partners through custom shapes and sizes to fit where existing technologies cannot.

“Unifrax continues in its mission to make the world a greener, cleaner and safer place. We work to support the industry transition to electric vehicles through a strong portfolio of battery and technology solutions including: our recently announced SiFab ™ anode technology, which drives significantly higher energy density in ion batteries lithium ion batteries, our absorbent glass fiber separator materials and oversized glass fiber separators for lithium ion batteries, our thermal interstitial leakage barriers, our battery compartment fire protection systems and now Eco- lytic, ”explained John Dandolph, President and CEO of Unifrax. “Eco-lytic offers exciting potential to reduce the weight and costs of catalytic converters, reduce the use of precious metals and raw materials, and minimize the environmental impact of conventional motors in the industry transition to electric vehicles. As such, Eco-lytic is a unique, patented solution that ushers in a new era of emissions control aligned with Unifrax’s mission. ”

Building on Unifrax’s deep history of fiber-based manufacturing and technology, Eco-lytic is the company’s first step into catalytic support. Unifrax, the inventor of specialty ceramic fibers, has been developing and supplying large-scale engineering inorganic materials to advanced industries around the world such as electric vehicle, aerospace and chemical processing for more than 75 years.

Unifrax will be present during SAE’s WCX Digital Summit, April 13-15, 2021, to present Eco-lytic technology to interested attendees. For more information on Eco-lytic, visit www.unifrax.com.

About Unifrax

Unifrax develops and manufactures high-performance specialty materials used in advanced applications such as high-temperature industrial insulation, electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, and fire protection, among many others. The ultimate goal of Unifrax products is to save energy, reduce pollution and improve the safety of people, buildings and equipment, fulfilling the commitment made to our customers to offer greener, cleaner and safer solutions for their applications. Unifrax has 37 manufacturing plants in 12 countries and employs more than 2,700 workers worldwide. More information at www.unifrax.com. To keep up to date with all the news, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, LP is an investment firm dedicated to operating integrated businesses through private equity, credit and similar strategies. With an industry-focused approach, the company seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing capital, patiently and over the long term, in dynamic companies that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, OPS® Top Target Sectors of the company are industrial, technological and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $ 35 billion in assets under management, and its main investors have directed or co-directed more than 300 investments. The company has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

