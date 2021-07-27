Unifrax FlexCat ™ Produces Higher Yield with Less Coking in PDH Model Study

New fiber solution shows promising results for the petrochemical industry, with research supported by German high-performance experimentation company hte GmbH

BUFFALO, NY, July 27, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Unifrax, a leading manufacturer of high performance specialty materials, today announced the initial results of the first phase of its testing campaign, conducted at hte GmbH, a leading provider of high performance technology in research of catalysis. These results support the ability of the recently launched Unifrax FlexCat ™ to significantly improve production throughput, increase process run time and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006143/es/

FlexCat ™ by Unifrax PDH testing results in partnership with hte GmbH. (Graphic: Business Wire)

FlexCat, a new customizable fiber-based catalyst support material, is designed for use in industrial catalysis, improving the performance of hydrogen and specialty gas production, chemical processing, air purification and other manufacturing applications. chemical products.

Tested by the GmbH, Unifrax focused on a model propane dehydrogenation (PDH) reaction as a common industrial process and compared FlexCat with a catalyst derived from literature and supported by pellets. Unifrax’s first step in industrial catalysis is a catalyst support material that has proven:

Provide higher performance and selectivity.

FlexCat increased performance by 20 percent in the initial cycle and retained at least 90 percent conversion activity during the next tested cycle.

This proprietary technology provided more tortuosity, maximizing catalyst interaction and producing 50 percent fewer by-products per cycle, including four times less benzene.

Reduce production downtime.

Read more

FlexCat retained its conversion activity throughout the two cycles, offering up to a 50 percent reduction in regeneration time and up to 12 percent more uptime.

FlexCat’s innovative product forms can be up to 10 times lighter than conventional media used, reducing loading and unloading time.

They allow you to reduce post-processing and obtain cleaner results by optimizing the plant.

Early laboratory scale data showed FlexCat’s potential to significantly reduce coking, improve conversion, and increase selectivity; addressing emissions concerns and providing a safer environment for employees and surrounding communities.

“In this latest round of testing, we have focused on specific areas where our industry partners are striving to see improvement and value, from increasing performance, reducing emissions and lowering our carbon footprint.” said Chad Cannan, Unifrax executive vice president of research and development. “This new generation of catalysis technology will significantly increase production through existing assets and avoid costly capital expenditures and unnecessary downtime. These data demonstrate that companies can realize greater value through their current production systems and improve its environmental footprint. “

“This data collection, in collaboration with the GmbH, is a step in the right direction for industrial catalysis,” said John Dandolph, President and CEO of Unifrax. “With FlexCat, we are working to optimize plant performance and impact on local communities, focusing on a unique game-changing solution. By confirming that we can increase production while reducing emissions and overall costs for our Industry partners, we are excited to advance the implementation of this new technology to create better and more efficient catalysis never before seen in this industry. “

With a history of more than 75 years developing and supplying large-scale engineering inorganic materials to advanced industries around the world, Unifrax has a deep history of fiber-based technology and manufacturing. As a first step in industrial catalysis for Unifrax, FlexCat offers a revolutionary fiber-based catalytic medium that offers more than the alumina-based catalysis technology used today.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Unifrax on FlexCat,” said Wolfram Stichert, Managing Director of hte GmbH. “We have already seen promising results in our tests, and we can’t wait to see what awaits us with this exciting and novel technology.”

FlexCat, which can be customized for individual partners, specific processes and reactions, can be manufactured to scale today. To learn more about FlexCat, visit www.unifrax.com/flexcat.

About Unifrax

Unifrax develops and manufactures high-performance specialty materials used in advanced applications such as high-temperature industrial insulation, electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, and fire protection, among many others. Unifrax products are designed with the ultimate goal of saving energy, reducing pollution and improving the safety of people, buildings and equipment, fulfilling our commitment to our customers to offer greener, cleaner and safer solutions to their challenges of app. Unifrax has 37 manufacturing facilities in 12 countries and employs more than 2,700 workers worldwide. You can get more information at www.unifrax.com. To stay up to date, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook www.unifrax.com. For updates, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About hte GmbH

At hte, the high performance experimentation company, we make R&D in catalysis area faster and more productive. We enable cost-effective innovations and reduced time-to-market for new products, thereby enabling our customers in the energy and refining, chemical and petrochemical, and environmental industries to stay ahead of the competition. Our technology and services include:

R&D Solutions – Highly efficient contract research programs in hte’s state-of-the-art laboratories in Heidelberg, Germany.

Technology Solutions – Integrated hardware and software solutions that enable our customers to establish high-performance workflows in their own laboratories.

Our clients benefit from extensive technical and scientific expertise, exceptional customer focus, complete end-to-end solutions, and excellent data quality. Our close ties with BASF ensure long-term orientation and stability.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006143/en/

Contacts

For Unifrax:

Deborah L. Myers

Director of Global Marketing Communication

dmyers@unifrax.com

716.812.4802

For the GmbH:

Jacqueline stalica

Marketing Communications Manager

jacqueline.stalica@hte-company.de

+49 (0) 6221 – 74 97 – 290