Mexico City.- In order to connect people who want to help with those who need support, it was decided to create the initiative “United we come out ahead”, abbreviated as #UnidosSalimos !.

In a statement it was reported that this initiative seeks to support those people who cannot stay at home despite the health crisis in Mexico due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The movement was founded by Paulina Amozurrutia, leader of the organizations Seamos Héroes and Unión Mujer, and Ricardo Robles Sánchez, consultant in strategic communication.

“In the same way, it seeks to tell the wonderful stories that are brewing in our country every day, which are played by all those who day by day struggle to get the best out of this crisis, but who want a more prosperous and better Mexico” , was reported in the letter.

In this regard Ricardo Robles, founder of this movement, assured that it is essential that as a society we take action on the matter since we cannot wait for governments to do something.

“They have been difficult days, we see how companies have had to cut their incomes, as thousands of Mexicans would like to stay at home, but they cannot because otherwise they would not even have enough to eat, hence the need to support who needs it, each one of us surely knows someone who was left without a job, elderly people who cannot go shopping or do not have the resources to do so, it is in our community where we have to start with change, supported who needs it, “he said

For her part, Paulina Amozurrutia assured that although the problem we are in is not minor, if we all join together we can make it much lighter for all Mexicans.

“United we come out ahead”, is made up of various organizations, including: Fundación Seamos Héroes, Siete24Noticias, Foundation Including México AC, Strategos Comunicación y RP, Mier y Terán & Asociados, Thoth Boutique Digital.

The statement added that “seeing the slow reaction of the authorities to the health and economic crisis that began with the growth of the pandemic by Covid19 in Mexico, a small group of friends decided to do something, not to wait for the government to resolve what clearly did not want, did not know or could not solve ”.

“’We are alone’”, was the unanimous analysis… our elderly and sick people are at serious risk for their lives, the poor are always the most affected and this economic situation will even lead them to put their lives at risk… challenge was too big for a small group of friends to solve it… ”

“‘We have to do something!'” That was the unanimous conclusion … if the current leaders leave us alone … what can we do? Work together! Let’s do what we have to do. There is no more, it is the only solution, if we want to leave … we must remain united … only #UnidosSalimos “.

In addition, people were invited to join this movement:

“About us? All Mexicans, who love our country and our brothers. Mexicans who will not wait for the government to solve anything, Mexicans committed to others, Mexicans united in search of help in order to help. ”

“First Ana Lucia, Flor, Giovanni, Jesus, Jorge, Katia, Paulina, Ricardo and then Alejandra, Marilú, Raquel, Jessica … and every day more and more join … and you are also invited … it is more: we need you ! ”

“Mexicans fed up with the negative stories they present us all day: dead counted as if they were numbers and not people, saturated hospitals, violence, incapacity of the government, more and more people without being able to work, without having anything to eat today … ”

“We are people building new stories, with names and surnames, of immediate solidarity. The way in which some are helping the neighbor who today did not have what to eat, the old man who could not go to buy food and medicine, the people on the street who today did not have anything to eat or changed what they sold for food… ”

“We do very little for the size of the problem, yes; but if you help us … we are convinced that we will make a difference. Mexico only changes if we are united. We want to invite you to join us today to help those who need us most, ”the statement stated.