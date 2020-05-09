Images can be sent by the WhatsApp messaging application, and seeks to strengthen links with maternal figures

O Mothers Day 2020, celebrated on Sunday, 10, will be different from the previous ones, with the need to avoid contact and stay in isolation due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Thinking about how to help with virtual displays of affection, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) launched several figurines with positive messages.

Stickers offer activities to do after quarantine, such as a hug or a trip

Photo: Unicef ​​/ Press Release / Estadão

They can be sent by the WhatsApp messaging app, and are also available for download in the form of cards, which can be sent by other means, such as social networks. The stickers have already started to be available in the application.

The idea is that the images serve as virtual gifts, to reinforce people’s bonds with their maternal figures. In addition, the figurines can be used for birthdays or other anniversaries, or simply as a way of showing affection.

With the stickers it is possible to promise a hug, kiss, a trip and other activities to be done by users after the quarantine ends. The initiative is part of the #pradepoisdaquarentena campaign, promoted by Unicef, which seeks to promote positive messages on the internet during the pandemic.

The downloadable images can be accessed by clicking here.

* Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.