From a simple doodle, that scribble that has the “pretension” of drawing, even true stories of children a little older. Sadness, longing for school, joy at not being sick or fear of losing someone to the coronavirus are revealed through the Feelings on Paper project of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef). Boys and girls of different ages and from different places in Brazil are encouraged to draw their emotions in times of pandemic.

“The new coronavirus has changed the routine of families and children, greatly impacting their daily lives. At this moment, it is essential to welcome them and create an environment in which they can express their feelings. The campaign comes with this objective: to encourage children to tell how they are feeling through drawings “, explains Michael Klaus, head of Communication and Partnerships at Unicef ​​in Brazil.

Lucas Fontoura, 9 years old, living in Manaus, Amazonas, put on paper the different feelings that are now part of his daily life. “I have a lot of emotions. It’s very confusing. One day I am sad because I cannot leave the house, I cannot see my friends. The next day I am happy because I learned something new. Then I am sad again because I think I may die. someone close to me “, explains the boy.

The child expresses in play, in drawing, in fantasy, what he is feeling and what he is discovering about the world. “At the moment, we have a collective context present in the home of all families. Many children are hearing some words like” virus “and” pandemic “, and they do not receive an explanation about the meaning of those words. And, when they do not know the meaning, they reproduce and understand in the way that their own resources allow “, evaluates the psychologist Ana Beatriz Chamati, behavior analyst and coordinator of the Human Development of Childhood and Adolescence course at the USP Psychiatry Institute (IPq-HCFMUSP).

“What I have noticed is that children are more sensitive and curious about these processes, both about what it will be like before the beginning of the isolation and about what will become of the changes that the isolation brought”, he says.

The drawing makes it possible to access the internal world, perceptions, affectivity, afflictions, anxieties and unveil how the child experiences his individuality in relation to others and the environment. Intellectual capacity, perceptive attitude, physical development, aesthetic taste and social development are some of the reflections of these productions.

“Drawing is a creative, personal and critical interpretation of the world. It can be little elaborated, like children’s doodles and doodles, or very sophisticated like artists’ drawings, but what really matters is that drawing is an extremely valuable resource that contributes to revelations, discoveries and possibilities of the inner world of its creator “, in the analysis of the neuropsychologist Edyleine Bellini Peroni Benczik, PhD in School Psychology and Human Development at the University of São Paulo.

Perception and feeling. The analysis of the design takes into account child development and the age group. It is possible to analyze adaptive and expressive processes, such as: theme and content of the drawing, position, page location, size of the drawing in relation to the sheet, quality of the lines, shading, transparencies, use of colors, perspective or movement. “Children express richly and appropriately what they feel and perceive. In fact, they perceive everything and everyone. Many are suffering, feeling limited, anxious, afraid and insecure; others are managing to look at the benefits and take advantage of this difficult situation. “, emphasizes Benczik.

Ana Beatriz Chamati considers that the drawings created by children during the coronavirus pandemic represent, in general, this confusion of the current moment. “It is possible to see in the same drawing the expression of sadness and also of happiness, positive and negative points about what they are living in. The drawings express wishes, like houses with all the residents outside it, or facts of reality, like looking at the world through the window at a time when we are deprived of the possibility of leaving home. That is the magic of the act of drawing – being able to express fantasy, desires, feelings, to put out what is inside “, he says.

“I miss hugging and kissing my grandma, my grandpa, my mother,” says Alessandra Albuquerque, 11, from Fortaleza, Ceará. “I drew my family playing with clay and hearts because I like it. We are inside the house because we can’t go out,” says Sofia Baldinato, 5, from Carapicuíba, in Greater São Paulo.

The emotions expressed in the drawings released by Unicef ​​ranged from the most pleasant to feel, such as happiness and joy, to the most unpleasant, such as fear, sadness, anxiety, boredom, anger and frustration. “In the drawings, it is possible to verify that the youngest children, between 4 and 5 years old, tended to feel more insecure and defenseless, needing more support and security”, ponders Edyleine Bellini Peroni Benczik.

Benczik also points out that some drawings made by children in the quarantine reveal how they are dealing with the two faces of the pandemic. “The bad side and the positive side, that is, what they can take advantage of in the face of a difficult situation, giving us a great lesson in maturity and integration of opposites. For example, some report gratitude for being able to be with their families. (many of them, perhaps, because they can never live with their parents for so long, due to their work), because they are not sick and also because they have no infected relatives, and also because they have learned to use the computer and can talk to colleagues over the phone, “he says.

While adults express themselves through lives on social networks, the little ones have, in the drawing, an artistic resource to vent their emotions in times of pandemic. “Despite the expression of their anxieties and conflicts, in the children’s drawings the use of colors predominated, which can make us think that the situation promoted by the pandemic is the tip of a large iceberg and being only on the surface. But, deep down there of their internal worlds, life still prevails that vibrates and is about to be fully lived, as soon as the pandemic allows “, concludes Benzick.

To participate in the Unicef ​​campaign, fathers, mothers and guardians must open this space for dialogue with their sons and daughters, organizing a welcoming environment in which the child can draw and talk about how he feels. Then, adults can use Instagram stories, posting the picture of the cartoon, a speech by the child or a video of the child explaining the drawing, accompanied by the hashtag #sentimentosnopapel and marking the profile of Unicef ​​Brasil.

The images will be selected and part of them will be published on Unicef ​​social networks in the country, contributing to give visibility to the feelings of each child, in times of coronavirus.

Send yours to ‘Estadão’

What do you want to do after the pandemic? Post your child’s drawing on Instagram with #desenhoestadao to post on our networks. Don’t forget to leave your profile open.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home