The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) denounced on Thursday that, since the beginning of March, the United States has returned at least a thousand unaccompanied migrant children to Mexico and Central America despite the serious risks they face. there, aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

During that same period, at least 447 minor migrants were returned from Mexico to Guatemala and Honduras, the UN agency said in a statement.

UNICEF warned of the violence and discrimination children face upon their return, especially if there is a perception that they have been infected by the coronavirus, which has affected the United States much more than its neighbors.

“For children moving through the region, COVID-19 is making a bad situation even worse. Discrimination and attacks are in addition to existing threats such as gang violence that led them to escape in the first place, ”said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

According to the person in charge, it is never in the best interest of the child to return him to an insecure situation and, now, many of them are returning to face an even greater danger than when they left their communities.

Unicef ​​warned of the “stigma” that many migrants are suffering due to the perception that there are in some countries of the region that people who return from the United States or Mexico can carry the virus.

Specifically, he pointed to reports from communities in Guatemala and Honduras in which the entry of these people has been prohibited to prevent local transmission of the disease, while there are also cases of migrants threatened with violence upon their return.

In this context, Unicef ​​called on all governments to end deportations of unaccompanied or separated minors, as well as those of children with their families if they are not previously guaranteed adequate protection and sanitary controls.

According to the agency, the coronavirus crisis is complicating the work of child protection systems in northern Central America and Mexico due to movement restrictions and the lack of materials to protect against the disease for workers.

Unicef ​​recalled that it is working in countries like Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico to try to protect children and support work against COVID-19.

