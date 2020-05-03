Unicamp this week announced a plan to reduce spending and minimize the impacts generated by covid-19. The pandemic increased extra medical care expenses at Hospital das Clínicas (HC) – the unit, in Campinas (SP), is a reference for the treatment of serious cases in the interior of São Paulo – and will decrease budget revenues. The estimate is for a drop of up to R $ 220 million in the expected transfer from the state government, due to the calculated reduction of ICMS – the tax is the main source of funds for the university.

“We cannot afford to pay for this account alone,” said the rector of the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), Marcelo Knobel, after a superficial calculation for reporting the extra expenses that the confrontation with the covid-19 pandemic brought. There are special beds in the HC, isolation of the area, additional supplies for the health and research units, such as masks and gloves, reagents and testing equipment, studies and services to the public, plus medicines, personnel expenses, among others.

The State University of Campinas (Unicamp)

Photo: Antonio Scarpinetti / Press Release / Estadão

Unicamp is one of the three public universities in the State of São Paulo that, since the beginning of the new coronavirus crisis, have directed their structures of public medical care and research and development projects of scientific knowledge to face the covid-19 – the others are USP and Unesp. It was the first to suspend face-to-face activities and one of the first to be tested for coronavirus by the Butantã Institute.

From the beginning, a multidisciplinary task force of researchers from Unicamp for covid-19 was created. On different fronts, they work on studies on alternative reagents to identify the disease, therapies for the treatment of patients, such as the use of plasma (liquid part of the blood) of patients recovered in severe and moderate patients, on the action of the virus on the impact of the pandemic on society, among others.

Beds

In the health area, the Unicamp HC allocated 30 of its ICU beds – 52 in all, operational ICU beds – from the adult ward to suspected patients of covid-19 and another 10 from the pediatric ICU. With the possibility of reaching the limit of 300 beds, in an extreme case. Until this weekend, the scenario is one of apparent tranquility, with low demand and occupancy in the range of 50%, last Friday.

Resources were promised to open 20 new ICU beds. But the university needs resources to purchase special materials to deal with suspected cases of coronavirus and research equipment.

“It is not easy. First, because we are always overwhelmed, the situation in HC was critical before Covid-19, and now it has become even more serious”, says the rector. “We have been negotiating, talking, but so far no extra resources have come.”

Unlike the other two public universities in São Paulo, Hospital das Clínicas and other health areas are part of the general budget of Unicamp, already in deficit for 2020 – the document foresaw R $ 2.7 billion in expenses and R $ 2.5 billion in recipes. This makes the “extra expenses” with covid-19 weigh even more on the university’s cashier. At USP, for example, the cost of HC is linked to the State Health Department.

The prospect of peak service in the interior of São Paulo and the announcement of sending patients from the capital, where the bed occupancy rate is already 90%, aggravates the alert. “The health system is a unique system and we are part of SUS. We will respond to the referral system, within our means”, explains Knobel.

According to the rector, the Unicamp HC will serve patients who are transferred from other regions through the vacancy regulation system of the State Health Department. But he warns: “naturally, within our limits and our service capacity, otherwise, it would be really put people’s lives at risk “.

Polite

The dean of Unicamp is also the current president of the Council of Rectors of São Paulo State Universities (Cruesp). He says that the situation in the other institutions is also not peaceful. “We understand that we need to receive the necessary resources to collaborate”, he warns. “With the general decrease of the ICMS, certainly the universities will suffer a lot, as well as the city halls, companies. We cannot afford to pay for this account alone.”

Calculation released by Unicamp shows that the drop in economic activity may generate a reduction of R $ 172 million – according to State data – up to R $ 220 million – calculated by the university itself – in Unicamp’s 2020 revenue. Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), by the State.

The estimated revenue drop figures were released along with the announcement that the university “will be required to take austere measures to preserve its ability to pay the salaries of its teachers and staff on time and to invest in infrastructure”. The expenditure contingency plan and expenditure cuts foresees savings of R $ 72 million and includes, among the measures, an 80% cut in the hiring of teachers and researchers and freezing the career progression of those already hired.

The plan, which still needs approval from the University Council (Consu), also proposes a 25% cut in the cost of unit costs, review of contracts, from water and electricity, to restaurants, transportation, cleaning, gardening, cuts in institutional programs , such as hiring professors and researchers, exchange aid scholarship programs, among others. Only the health area is outside the cuts. “As tough as some of the measures may seem,” informs the university, “it is already known that they will be able to alleviate the turbulences of the moment, thus allowing Unicamp to continue to play its role in an exemplary manner. a public health, economic and political crisis of the magnitude that we are facing and will continue to face “.

Without receiving extra resources, neither from the State nor from the Union, to combat the covid-19 until now, Unicamp has relied on transfers determined by the Judiciary, which allocated at least R $ 10 million of available amounts of lawsuits, and donations that went to fetch. “We created a donation area. We had many donations from individuals and companies”, explains the rector.

“In this pandemic situation, we are suffering a lot. So far there has been no extra transfer”, says the rector. According to him, spending is high due to the pandemic. The masks, for example, which cost R $ 0.10 are being sold at R $ 4.40 or more – the university uses 6 thousand per day. “The situation is hopeless.”

TAKE YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.