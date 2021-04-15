Unicaja wins 88-74 against RETAbet Bilbao Basket

04/15/2021 at 11:52 PM CEST

The Unicaja won 88-74 at RETAbet Bilbao Basket during the thirty-first match of the ACB League that took place this Thursday in the Sports Palace Jose Maria Martin Carpena. With this result, the Unicaja is in eighth place and has accumulated 14 victories in 28 matches played so far, while the RETAbet Bilbao Basket it remains in eighteenth position with seven victories in 29 games played.

In the first quarter there were alternations in the light and ended with a result of 18-22. Later, during the second quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 17-16. After this, the players accumulated a total of 35-38 points before the break.

The third quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 23-22 and a 58-60 overall. Finally, in the last quarter there were also several changes of leader on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 30-14, thus ending the match with a final result of 88-74 in favor of the locals.

During the match, they highlighted Dario Brizuela Y Tim Abromaitis for their participation in the game, after getting 31 points, four assists and four rebounds and 15 points and three rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Jaylon brown Y Regimantas Miniotas, with 16 points, two assists and two rebounds and nine points and eight rebounds respectively.

After achieving victory, the next duel of the Unicaja it will be against him Lenovo Tenerife in the Insular Pavilion Santiago Martin, while the next adversary of the RETAbet Bilbao Basket will be the Urbas Fuenlabrada, with which he will play in the Bilbao Arena.