Victory for him Unicaja of Malaga in the second match of matchday 3 of Group A of the ACB League. The Andalusian club has imposed Joventut de Badalona by a result of 89-98, and is placed in 3rd position with two wins and one loss. A defeat of Barça against Baskonia by more than four points would place Unicaja in second position.

The meeting was marked by the scoring exhibitions of Axel Bouteille by Unicaja, with 28 points in 24 minutes coming from the bench, and Klemen Prepelic on the side of Joventut, with 26 points in 22 minutes. The Malaga players have started with a 13-20 set down in the 1Q, but have managed to turn the score around thanks to an overwhelming dominance in the second half.