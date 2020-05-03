Jaime Fernández, current player of the Malaga unicaja, He will go to the operating room soon to heal from an injury that has suffered for years in both heels. The escort has explained, through his social networks, that the pain had become “very difficult to deal with” in the past two years, and that it worsened during the dispute of the last Copa del Rey in the last month of February.

“After all kinds of therapies, now is the time to listen to my body, stop and put myself in the hands of the best specialists. All my energy will be in recovery, and in the goal of enjoying again where I am happiest , with all of you. But now I have to focus on getting my feet back 100%. “

– ———— —— ‍⚕️ ———— pic.twitter.com/0cD7XWtizi – Jaime fernandez (@ jaimefb44) May 2, 2020

.