Unicaja-Morabanc postponed due to two positives

04/10/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

EFE

The match Unicaja-MoraBanc Andorra, corresponding to the thirtieth day of the Endesa League and scheduled for this Saturday at 8:45 pm, “has been postponed due to the detection of two new positive cases in the visiting staff after the PCR test to which it has been subjected this morning.

This is reported by the ACB, which adds that “two other components of the MoraBanc Andorra they had already tested positive this past Wednesday “.

“The ACB will communicate shortly the new date for the aforementioned meeting and the possible impact of these positives in the next MoraBanc Andorra matches, “says the club association.