Unicaja leaves the Euroleague and joins the FIBA ​​Champions League

06/11/2021 at 1:09 PM CEST

Unicaja has decided to leave the Euroleague and enroll in the Champions League (Basketball Champions League) organized by FIBA ​​for the next three seasons according to “economic, strategic and sporting criteria”, the Malaga club reported this Friday.

This decision has been adopted by the Unicaja board of directors held today, in which the president of the cajista club has been taken over on an interim basis by the general director of the entity’s Foundation, Sergio Corral, replacing Eduardo García, who resigned two months ago after eleven years in office.

The Unicaja leaves in this way the organization of the Euroleague, where it has been twenty years and even played a four-way final in Athens (Greece) in 2007 with the Italian and current national coach, Sergio Scariolo, on the bench.

Together with the decision to leave the Euroleague and the appointment of the new interim president, the Unicaja council has appointed as new members Marta Bravo, Rafael Fernández, Antonio López, Antonio Jesús López Nieto, Isabel Fernández, Juan José Navarro and Fernando Ríos.