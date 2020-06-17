Solid premiere of Unicaja de Málaga that prevailed over an inoperative Iberostar Tenerife by 83-70. Luis Casimiro’s team did not have too many problems to claim their first victory in this final phase of the ACB League. The victory was essential for the Andalusians if they wanted to have classification options in a complicated group that also includes teams such as Barcelona or Baskonia.The top scorers of the match were Waczinsky with 17 points for Unicaja and Salin with 15 for the Tenerife.

Unicaja showed from the first moment that they did not want complications and quickly placed themselves with an advantage of more than 10 points. The insulars were doing the rubber throughout the match, but at no time did the victory seem to be in danger. The next game for Malaga players will measure their true aspirations, since they will have Barça ahead, on Friday at 6.30pm. While the Iberostar will rush its options against the Kirolbet Baskonia (21.30 peninsular)