Unicaja Banco launches a campaign of pension plans with bonuses of up to 6%

Unicaja Banco has re-launched a pension plan campaign, which will run until June 30. Specific, will give a 6% discount on new periodic contributions made by clients and with up to 3% transfers from other entities.

According to the new promotion of Unicaja Banco, whose beginning coincides with the campaign for the liquidation of personal income tax and the wealth tax for fiscal year 2020, in the case of periodic contributions, a bonus of 6% of the balance paid during a year is contemplated (must be requested before July 15, 2021), being the minimum annual contribution of 1,000 euros, and the commitment of permanence, of three years.

Similarly, the entity also encourages transfers of pension plans from other financial entities, establishing a minimum of 6,000 euros and setting June 30 as the deadline to request that transfer. For this, cash bonuses ranging from 2% to 3% on the incorporated balances are contemplated, according to the commitment of permanence.

Specific, the bonuses will be 2% of the balance transferred for a period of three years and 3% for five years. During this time, the client agrees to maintain its position in plans marketed by Unicaja Banco and not to carry out a redemption in the form of capital (it is allowed for rent).

Full range of pension plans

Unicaja Banco has a complete range of pension plans to cover any risk profile, from the most conservative Short-Term Fixed Income to the most aggressive Variable Income, offering alternatives for all participants.

Historically, the investment strategy followed by the financial institution has allowed the plans to achieve satisfactory results for its participants, keeping volatility at low levels and at the same time obtaining positive long-term returns, which can be compared favorably with the market average. This gives Unicaja Banco a privileged position in its positioning.

Read more

With the focus on customer satisfaction, Unicaja Banco manages its assets with a long-term vision, seeking two key objectives: to provide stability to performance and to preserve capital. In fact, the pension plans of Unicorp Life (company 50% owned by Unicaja Banco y Santalucía), which are marketed by the financial institution, are recommended by prestigious independent analysts, such as Morningstar, which give high marks.

Uniplan With You

The Life Cycle pension plans of Unicaja Banco, Uniplan Contigo, are characterized by adapting their investments to the retirement date of their participants. Since its launch in 2019, this range of plans has achieved a profitability per category above the market average at the end of the year, ranking in the top positions: from 4.15% of the most conservative plan to 7.80% of that of more risk.

On the other hand, Life Cycle pension plans of Unicaja Banco They allow great flexibility when making contributions, allowing them to be made periodically (monthly, quarterly, six-monthly or annually) or in an extraordinary way, with an appropriate plan for each age or risk profile.

Other reasons highlighted by the financial institution for recommending these pension plans are the advice it offers, both in the acquisition and at the time of payment of the benefit, and the specialized personnel it has, always at the disposal of the participant to analyze your needs and offer you the most appropriate option.

In addition, the financial institution also values ​​the advantages and functionalities that can be carried out through its digital banking, such as making extraordinary and periodic contributions in an agile, simple and intuitive way.