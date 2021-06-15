Unicaja Banco enables a new line of financing for intensive crops of up to 526 million

Unicaja Banco, coinciding with the start of the 2021-2022 agricultural season, has launched its new Intensive Crops campaign, with which the financial institution reinforces its traditional support to agriculture for another year and makes agricultural holdings available to its clients from the fruit and vegetable sector a line of pre-granted credits of up to 526.7 million euros, under advantageous conditions.

In this way, within its Intensive Crops campaign, Unicaja Banco offers these farmers its traditional line of pre-granted loans, for a total of 459.3 million euros, to cover the expenses derived from the agricultural season. Added to this offer are five-year pre-granted loans for investment for the modernization and improvement of intensive farming operations in the province of Almería, for a total of 67.4 million euros.

With these pre-granted loans, which stand out for the agility in their granting, the financial institution responds to the financing needs of farmers so that they can have, quickly and immediately, the pre-granted amount to undertake the expenses and initial investments of Bell. The granting of the financing offered is subject to the entity’s criteria and will be applied depending on the area and type of crop.

The offer of this campaign, specially designed for this group and which will be in force until April 2022, highlights that the amortization of the capital and interest of the loans are upon maturity, which allows the client to adapt said payment to the date the harvest is collected.

Use of digital tools

This year, as a novelty, the financial institution will begin to make use of new technological tools, such as a virtual assistant (chatbot), to facilitate a personalized financing offer to its clients, thus allowing them the possibility of individually adapting it to their specific needs from any point of view. device, place and time.

The new campaign also includes other financing modalities adapted to the needs of those who carry out their activity in the field of intensive agriculture. In this sense, Unicaja Banco offers loans of up to 12 and six months; in addition to other specific financial products such as the Univerde Card, which enables its users to postpone payments until the end of the campaign, allowing them to choose the payment method that best suits their needs.

This promotion, which supports the production of fruits and vegetables, with special interest in greenhouse operations, is highly relevant in certain regions of Andalusia. Its objective is to cover the financing needs both for the purchase of supplies and for the acquisition of technology, improvements in structures and irrigation systems, among others.

Unicaja Banco continues to be a financial institution that provides great support to the agricultural sector. This support is reflected in the continuous adaptation of its products to the needs of farmers and companies in the sector (commercialization of fruit and vegetables, supplies, plastics and the rest of the auxiliary industry), with the creation of a wide range of products and specialized financial services with interesting conditions, ranging from intensive crops, herbaceous crops, olive groves, industrial crops, viticulturists or livestock farmers, to the food industry and marketing companies.

Complete offer

In Unicaja Banco’s offer for the Intensive Cultivation 2021-2022 campaign, products and services such as the general campaign stand out, making available to users a specific line of financing, with 12 and 6-month loans, which allows its clients to cover the Current expenses derived from the intensive cultivation campaign.

Likewise, the financial institution allocates in this campaign a sum of 459.3 million euros to the line of pre-granted loans for clients in the fruit and vegetable sector. To these credits are added another 67.4 million euros pre-granted, aimed at clients in the Almería area and selected with an assigned amount, with the aim of investing in the modernization and improvement of intensive farming operations.

On the other hand, it has a wide range of specific agricultural insurance for the fruit and vegetable sector, among which those for wintering areas and wintering structures stand out. In order to facilitate their contracting, it makes this type of loan available to its clients, which allows financing the contracted insurance premiums under advantageous conditions and which, in addition, offers the possibility of a bonus in the opening commission, depending on the relationship.

Similarly, Unicaja Banco has the Univerde Card, which is a professional agricultural card, which is used exclusively in businesses that adhere to the Univerde agreement (more than 600 establishments). With it, users are offered the possibility of deferring payments until the end of the campaign, allowing them to also choose between different payment methods.

Finally, it has a line of financing for the acquisition and improvements of greenhouses, change of plastics for the campaign and installation of drip irrigation, among other objectives. These loans are specially designed to cover investment needs and adapt the repayment and periodicity of the settlements to the needs of the clients.