Unicaja Banco discounts payroll direct debit with a 150 euro card

Unicaja Banco once again offers a discount on the direct debit of the payroll and this time it does so with a 150 euro card. This campaign is aimed at both new customers and those who already are, provided that they domicile their payroll in the entity for the first time.

Specifically, this 150 euro card may be taken away by people who domicile their payroll for the first time at Unicaja Banco, for a monthly net amount equal to or greater than 600 euros.

The only requirement is to maintain the domiciliation for two years. However, for young people under 28 years of age there is no commitment to stay. The promotion will be valid until June 30, although it is limited to the first 900 new payrolls.

The campaign responds to the good reception that this incentive had in previous years and adds to the usual advantages offered by the entity included in the Unicaja Banco Payroll Service.

Advantage

Among these advantages are the possibility of overdraft on account and payroll advance, the commission exemption, subsidized personal and mortgage loans and special financing conditions with the Payroll Loan. Likewise, the service offers insurance discounts and a free SMS notification service.

Unicaja Banco offers people with domiciled payroll a simple way to carry out their most common services at no cost. Thus, with the Zero Commission Plan The commissions associated with the account and the card that the client chooses, as well as those derived from transfers, are waived.