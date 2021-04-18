Unicaja and Liberbank shareholders receive today 20 million in dividends

Related news

The shareholders of Unicaja Banco and Liberbank will receive 19,397 million euros in dividends this Friday. It will be the last time that part of the profits of each entity will be distributed independently, since the next time the merger will be completed and they will be a single group.

The Andalusian bank shareholders will pocket a payment of 11.54 million euros, prior to the registration of the merger with Liberbank. If applicable, Liberbank shareholders will be paid the same day with a dividend of 7.857 million euros.

Unicaja Banco fixed a total dividend of 16.9 million euros, so that from the part corresponding to the second tranche, of about 5.36 million euros, Liberbank shareholders will also benefit when the operation is completed.

Fifth Spanish bank

After the approval of the shareholders of both banks on March 31, the execution of the merger still requires the pronouncements of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), the Bank of Spain, the European Central Bank (ECB), the National Commission of the Stock Market (CNMV) and the General Directorate of Insurance and Pension Funds (DGSFP).

In this way, the operation will foreseeably materialize at the beginning of the second half of this year, once these pertinent regulatory authorizations are obtained.

The absorption of Liberbank by Unicaja Banco will give rise to the fifth Spanish bank by assets, which will exceed 110,000 million euros, with a presence in 80% of the national territory, more than 4.5 million customers and a leadership position in six autonomous communities.

According to the common merger proposal, the operation will lead to improved profitability based on the generation of gross cost synergies estimated at 192 million euros per year, fully from 2023.