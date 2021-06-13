Unicaja and FCC make a place in the Ibex Medium Cap

Related news

The Ibex Medium Cap launches composition. FCC Y Unicaja they are incorporated into the basket of values ​​of the reference index of the listed medians of the Spanish stock market, in which Prosegur Cash and Técnicas Reunidas lose their place.

The relays They will be effective on June 21. This has been decided by the Ibex Indices Technical Advisory Committee (CAT), which yesterday announced its decision to keep the composition of the Ibex 35 unchanged, the indicator par excellence of the Spanish stock market.

In parallel, the agency has decided that both Gathered techniques What Prosegur Cash become part of the Ibex Small Cap. In this case, they are also incorporated Elecnor, Special Ingots Y Vocento.

Instead, Berkeley Energía, Nicolás Correa, Nextil and Unicaja lose their place. Four versus five because the CAT had the task of seeking relief for Quabit, which was excluded from the benchmark for smallcaps as a result of its takeover by Quabit.

For their part, Airtificial, eDreams Odigeo, Grupo San José and Solarpack have fattened their applicable coefficient for their weighting in the index. However, no change in this aspect has been reported among mediumcaps.

Except for corporate movements that force new replacements, the The next revision of the basket of these indices is set for September 8, which is the day that has been designated for your follow-up meeting. However, the third quarter does not usually bring changes to the index.