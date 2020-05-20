Institution receives, in the Hebrew club, clothes, toys and utensils in good condition

The traditional bazaars of Unibes they will not be able to occur because of the developments of the new coronavirus. For this reason, the institution decided to establish a collection point, in the ‘drive thru’ style, to receive donations between 20 and 27 May.

The box Donation will be at the Hebraica club, in the Pinheiros region, in São Paulo. In addition, there will be a truck for transportation in the external area of ​​the club, so anyone can contribute, without the need to be a member.

Unibes accepts donations of the most diverse items: clothes, toys, furniture, books, appliances, utensils and other products in good condition that are primarily intended for people served by the institution.

The products that are not donated are sold in the seven stores of Bazar Unibes with the value of the sales reverted in the maintenance of the entity’s social projects.

Service:

Donations to Unibes

When:

Between May 20 and 27, from 6 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday); from 7 am to 10 pm (weekend); from 7 am to 8 pm (public holidays).

Where: Hebrew Club

Address: Rua Hungria, 1000, Pinheiros, São Paulo.

Information: (11) 3266 – 7266

