For some it is an escape valve; for others, a focus of anguish. Television has become the main connection to the outside world for a large part of the population and a tool to combat isolation. Since the beginning of the confinement, the audience has shot up to over 320 minutes per person per day, a mark higher than that reached with the attacks of March 11. A good part of the consumption is pointed out by the programs on the Covid-19, and especially the news broadcasts. But consumption is not uniform. Groups over 64 years of age exceed seven hours a day on television, almost a third of the day. Experts perceive that continued exposure to these contents can be counterproductive, they warn of infoxication and recommend disconnecting in the face of the amount of news that discloses the tragic scope of the pandemic minute by minute.

The avalanche of information viewers receive about the coronavirus is difficult to digest and often triggers anxiety. “Keeping the count of infected people streaming and the number of deceased does not help. An excess of information creates more panic and detailed information does not benefit ”, says psychologist José Ramón Ubieto, collaborating professor of Studies in Psychology and Educational Sciences at the Open University of Catalonia. “Obviously, you have to report, but sometimes, as with the news about suicide or bullying, the details don’t help,” he reflects. “As people age, the concern about the lack of health occupies a greater mental territory day by day. The elderly who today remain healthy from coronaviruses have followed the war against the pandemic knowing themselves in the front line of fire, and have seen it through the eyes of television, “says Xesca Vidal, PhD in Information Sciences and psychologist. He assures that it is logical that they follow the news greedily, but recommends that they consume other programs that make them forget the psychological harshness of what they are experiencing. Vidal maintains that at the beginning of the confinement, the first cause of excessive time on the screen by the elders was to look for news on how to preserve their health, that of their children and grandchildren.

Anthropologist Alfonso Vázquez Atochero, professor at the University of Extremadura and Unade, recalls that a decade ago the physicist Alfons Cornella already spoke of infoxication, a concept that at the current juncture must be taken into account. “We must be cautious with the torrent of information that we receive, both through official and informal channels,” he says. And warn that truthful information is mixed with false information on social networks. “Both are distributed through the same channels and are diluted, causing confusion and disinformation.”

The intense coverage of the evolution of the Covid-19 has led society to an infodemic, that is, an information overload (or disinformation) that significantly affects social networks and makes it very difficult to discern what information is true. and reliable and which not, points out the sociologist and political scientist Eva María Pérez López, professor of Political Science at UNED, who draws attention to the need to achieve a balance between disinformation and overinformation. “An excess of information generates an excess of alarm and the lack of it, anxiety,” he explains. He considers that social networks are playing a fundamental role as channeling spaces for feelings and emotions. “Through the networks, thousands and thousands of people are communicating to the world that they have tested positive for coronaviruses and immediately receive the support and accompaniment of many others.”

In front of social networks, which involve an active attitude on the part of users, watching television is a passive activity. “He gives you everything done. Seeing her is one way of dealing with distress. It is a manic defense, an attempt to do many things even passive things, watching a newscast or series episodes. And it is a way of not thinking about a moment in which thinking is accompanied by anguish, because right now, anything you think about is a horror, “says Ubieto.

The high consumption that television is registering and the overdose of content related to the crisis may have undesired effects. “Television is very significantly concerned with the social construction of threat and danger,” observes Pérez, who gives the media the function of creating, filtering and distributing daily information about the coronavirus. And he adds: “In their dual role of information and entertainment, they can act as a very useful tool to prevent psychosis.” Television is presented as a window to the outside world that, as Vázquez Atochero observes, generates “a certain social synchrony” and helps isolated people feel “part of something”.

