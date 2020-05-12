The movie “Unhinged”, which stars Russell Crowe, will open in theaters in the United States on July 1, a premature date for what the rest of the industry is considering and a daring bid to be one of the first films in the wards after the coronavirus crisis.

Solstice Studios said in a statement Monday that they have made this decision after maintaining many contacts with the National Association of Cinema Owners (NATO) and cinema chains “in an effort to reopen theaters by providing new and original content.”

“These conversations have convinced us that there is a way to meet the demand for a safe experience in theaters,” said Solstice Studios President and CEO Mark Gill.

The movement of this company is surprising since the Hollywood release schedule is practically empty in the summer months due to the pandemic that keeps most of the cinemas on the planet closed.

Warner Bros. is slated to release “Tenet,” Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new movie, on July 17, but it’s unclear. if by then the rooms are already at full capacity to compensate for launching a blockbuster of such caliber.

In a similar situation are “Mulan” (July 24) and “Wonder Woman 1984” (August 14), whose releases have already been postponed in the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis.

Apart from projects of this type that are designed to be “blockbuster” (box office hits), it is possible that more modest films like “Unhinged” have a marketing path in an immediate panorama of cinemas with limited capacity, great security measures in the rooms, and uncertainty among the spectators.

Although the whole picture is quite uncertain, “Unhinged” could benefit from the desire of a sector of the public to enjoy the big screen again and also its release date, located in the week in which in the USA. celebrates Independence Day (July 4).

With the Oscar winner for best actor for “Gladiator” (2000) as a star, “Unhinged” is a psychological thriller directed by Derrick Borte (“The Joneses”, 2009) and whose cast also includes Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman and Jimmi Simpson. “Unhinged” narrates the persecution of a family by a stalker (Crowe) after a traffic argument.

