Unheard of campaign by the Spanish postal service against racism: the darker the stamp, the less it is worth



Equality Stamps, Correos’ campaign against racism.

The darker the label, the less it is worth, ensures a failed campaign against racism.

Spain’s postal service is mired in a barrage of criticism in the wake of a campaign against racism it launched this week.

“At Correos we believe that the value of a person should not have color, that is why we launched #EqualityStamps: a collection of stamps in which the darker the color of the stamp, the less value it will have. Thus reflecting an unfair and painful reality that should not exist “, it reads in the initiative that they accompanied with a video of the postage stamps.

The campaign coincides with the anniversary of George Floyd’s death in the United States and is part of European Diversity Month.

The post office gesture did not have the best reception among the public. For most, the way they dealt with racial discrimination and allegory on stamps was inexplicable as well as unheard of.

“Campaigns against racism that, for whatever reason, go wrong”, said a user on the Twitter account of Correos.

“Are you telling me that being black is cheaper?”asked another.

The initiative unleashed memes and ironies, although there were also those who defended it. “What is going wrong is people’s reading comprehension. The campaign is very good if you understand it correctly, which is not so difficult because Correos is very explicit with its intention and the effect it seeks… ”.

The same postal service had been involved in a similar controversy when in 2020, as part of the celebration of the LGTBI pride, he painted his delivery vans and mailboxes in the colors of the rainbow.

These are some of the memes and criticisms that can be read regarding Correos’ campaign against racism.

“… The darker the color of the seal, the less value it will have” Who was the creative genius?

In the United States, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death left a series of vigils and violent incidents, since for many activists the problem of discrimination is far from over, in part due to a lack of understanding to address the problem.