The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is requesting An additional $ 255 million to serve 71 million refugees scattered around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to official reports, this UN agency has a Global Humanitarian Response Plan, which appeals to $ 6.7 billion in total. With UNHCR, with the coronavirus present in all countries, the 71 million refugees and forcibly displaced people in the world are among the most exposed and vulnerable to the threat of the virus..

While no coronavirus outbreaks have been reported so far in large refugee and internally displaced settlements, UNHCR is responding rapidly in 134 refugee host countries reporting on local transmission.

“The pandemic is causing deep wounds worldwide, particularly for women and the elderly. For people who fled wars and persecution, the impact on their existence has been devastating, “said the Alt United Nations Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

Grandi added that, in association with the NGOs working with his agency, he is determined to stay the course with the aim of ensuring the inclusion of these people in public health responses and access to social safety nets.

To date, the coronavirus has infected more than four million people worldwide and has claimed almost 280,000 lives. As the disease is not expected to peak in the world’s poorest countries in the next six months, UNHCR teams are rapidly preparing for the worst.

According to official information released by the UN, the evidence for the deep economic impact of the crisis on refugees is overwhelming.

Across the Middle East and Africa, hundreds of thousands of refugees have asked for urgent financial assistance to meet their daily needs since the blockades and other public health measures took effect in many countries in March.

In Lebanon, which was facing an economic recession even before the pandemic, more than half of the refugees surveyed by UNHCR in late April reported losing their livelihoods, such as daily work. Among the consulted refugees, 70 percent reported that they had to skip meals and the impact on refugee women is profound, and almost all those who were working said they had had their source of income cut off, “the UN said.

LUNHCR is concerned that loss of wages and daily livelihoods may also result in psychosocial difficulties. In Jordan, partners report a significant increase in mental health and psycho-social consultations since March.

More than 80 percent of the world’s refugees and almost all internally displaced persons are housed in low-to-middle-income countries, some of them affected by conflict, hunger, poverty and disease.

Many of the forcibly displaced are in densely populated camps or urban areas, often living in inadequate conditions with limited and fragile sanitation facilities and social protection services. (Ntx)