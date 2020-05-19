One of the best series that has been released in recent years is without a doubt ‘Game of Thrones’, the original HBO series, inspired by the books of George R. R. Martin.

Despite being praised by fans and critics alike, the series’ final season was the target of negative reviews and annoyance from disappointed fans.

Especially, the final episode failed to convince fans, and a year after it was released, one of the actresses in the series replied to all those fans.

Carice van Houten criticized the fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ who began to make requests to remake the final season, classified them as “ungrateful” for the stories that were delivered to them in those episodes, which he also noted was due to what acclaimed that were his previous seasons.

The actress who played the witch, Melisandre, also noted how much she liked the series finale., especially due to the fact that Bran Stark was considered to be the king of Westeros.

“The fact that some people were so disappointed is because all of the above was so good, so it feels a little thankless. You have had such good times and then yes, you are going to be disappointed because it is not going to go exactly as it was You had foreseen. Of course, you’re going to have all kinds of criticism and I thought it was a sign of how good the show was, “was how Carice van Houten criticized fans of ‘Game of Thrones’.

In recent years, whenever a beloved series is canceled, fans have made requests to show their support for the series in the hope that it will be a symbolic gesture that will save the series.

Looking ahead to the final season, each had their own theories as to who would “win” the seriesAlthough there were several clues to Bran’s selection as king, the actress admitted that she appreciated the arbitrary selection process.

“I loved the ending. I loved the randomness of choosing a king,” van Houten said.

The character played by Carice van Houten saw its end early in the last season, in the battle against the White Walkers and Night King, when he stripped off his necklace and began to lose his apparent youth until it turned to dust.