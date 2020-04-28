For the players’ union, stopping the 2019-2020 season is a welcome decision. A few hours after Prime Minister Édouard Philippe’s announcement preventing Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 from resuming before August, Tuesday, the National Union of Professional Footballers is satisfied with this decision. “It is a relief to see that the public authorities have taken the decision that we thought was necessary,” said President Philippe Piat, interviewed by RMC Sport.

“We did not know how the recovery was going to be done and we did not yet have the recommendations of the health authorities and the club doctors, he explains. It was hard to imagine that this could be done normally and that the recommendations could be We were not confident that it could resume in a secure manner. “

No more problems with the end of contracts

The definitive interruption of the season removes some thorny problems, such as the management of players whose contracts were expiring. “The problem of June 30 and contracts no longer arises,” confirms Philippe Piat.

As for footballers’ holidays, the UNFP refers to the “clear” government provisions applying to the entire population, namely that it will be possible to travel without certification from May 11 within a radius of 100 kilometers from home. Travel further away will only be possible for a compelling, family or professional reason. “Maybe the clubs will want to resume training while respecting confinement, distances, number of people, etc. Or some will take advantage of this to put the players on leave, so that they can resume the news season having served their vacation “, suggests Philippe Piat.

In the meantime, the UNFP is going to work on the “transition” to the new season: “Perhaps things will have changed in a month. We cannot make plans for the future too quickly”.