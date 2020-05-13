By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/13/2020 12:12 pm

Unreal Engine 5 was today’s big surprise. Accompanied by this announcement, Epic Games presented us with a demo titled Lumen in the Land of Nanite, which runs in real time on PlayStation 5. However, you better not expect to enjoy this experience on the next generation of consoles, since This title has been confirmed to be a demo only and is not in development.

In an interview with IGN, Epic Games chief technology officer Kim Libreri and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney confessed that Lumen in the Land of Nanite is not in development, but it is 100% playable. Furthermore, if GDC had been carried out as originally planned before the pandemic, attendees would have had the opportunity to try this experience.

This is what Libreri said about it:

“I think a lot of people [preguntará]: ‘Oh, is the demo real?’ But you know the demo was taken from the back of a PlayStation 5 development kit. An HDMI cable was inserted into a disc burner and played in real time, no editing, no tricks, that’s what comes out of the box”.

For his part, Sweeney confessed that this is only a demonstration of what can be achieved with the power of the next generation of consoles and Unreal Engine 5.

“The technologies that we show today [van a permitir] brand new types of games we can’t even imagine yet. And that’s the exciting part. We can’t even imagine what this will allow the industry to do. “

You can learn more about Unreal Engine 5 and check out its incredible 4K trailer here. Similarly, Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite will be a launch title on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Via: IGN

Square Enix Reports Low Sales Due To Lack Of Big Releases

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.