One of the greatest villains we’ve seen on television in recent years is without a doubt Negan, played by the actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the series ‘The Walking Dead’, since he was the one who ended two of the most beloved characters in this series in the most cruel way, which shocked fans of this post-apocalyptic world, but Negan does not forget Abraham’s last words, something that has marked him since who recorded the scene.

The end of the sixth season and the beginning of the seventh in ‘The Walking Dead’, one of the most heartbreaking moments of the entire series was experienced, where Negan ended with Abraham and with Glenn, interpreted by Michael Cudlitz and Steven Yeun respectively in the most cruel way, something that has remained for the history of television and has not been forgotten for almost four years.

During an interview with Jeffrey Dean Morgan for Friday Night with The Morgans, the actor stated that Negan does not forget Abraham’s last words, because it was something that marked him:

“It is a moment that I will never, never forget in my entire life. It was just our kind of moment that we had to have and even today I get baseball bats to sign that say ‘suck my nuts’ and knock me down on the floor every time”.

He also stated that this dialogue that many remember was improvised, but that it was perfect for the scene:

“I will never, never forget when we filmed it, when Mike improvised the line, it’s weird that we play around with the words a lot, but when Mike got down on his knees and said it, I had to answer that in a Negan way.”

Currently Negan is still part of the series ‘The Walking Dead’, which is in its tenth season, but this universe is expected to continue expanding, in addition to ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, the arrival of another series is expected, in addition to the films about Rick Grimes that they are preparing.