Unforgettable gesture: New York Yankees fulfilled the dream of Gwen Goldman, a 70-year-old woman who longed to be a “bat girl”



In addition to hits, saves and great throws, MLB is a stage to fill people with happiness.

In the Big leagues every season hundreds of dreams are fulfilled, usually of young players who wished they could make an appearance in MLB. However, it is never too late to achieve unimaginable goals. The New York Yankees fulfilled a 70-year-old woman’s wish. Gwen Goldman was the “bat girl” in the game against the Los Angeles Angels and, with a smile on his face, he was able to say “dream fulfilled”.

“Some dreams take longer than they should be realized, but a goal attained should not dim with the passage of time.” # HOPEWeek pic.twitter.com/Ashp6ONmxs – New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2021

It is a very emotional story that relates to Goldman with “The Bronx Bombers”. In 1961, at just 10 years old, Gwen petitioned the New York organization to be her “bat girl.” However, this wish was denied.

However, 60 years later Goldman’s chance of a lifetime would come. Within the framework of the week “HOPE”, in which the organization is in charge of fulfilling some dreams, it was Goldman’s turn. The woman was part of the coaching staff during the game of the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.

At 10 years old, Gwen Goldman wrote a letter to the Yankees asking to be a bat girl. Tonight, as a part of the first day of #HOPEWeek, we welcome her to Yankee Stadium to live out her dream 60 years later. pic.twitter.com/ixiFtkkADi – New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 28, 2021

According to information from Detoque, Brian Cashman, general manager of the Yankees, would have received an email from Goldman’s daughter, Abby. The document was answered with a totally conclusive, emotional and thought-provoking phrase: “It is not too late to reward and acknowledge the ambition she showed by writing that letter to us as a ten-year-old.”

“Some dreams take longer than you think, but an achieved goal will not fade over time. (…) I have a daughter and my true hope is that each girl will have the opportunity to follow her aspirations in the future ”, concluded Cashma, Forerunner of Gwen Goldman having probably the best day of her life.

Honorary bat girl Gwen Goldman is in the house! #HOPEWeek pic.twitter.com/iC9XetT0HC – New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 28, 2021

