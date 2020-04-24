He wanted us to take the fight against the coronavirus out of the conceptual framework of the “war” used by various governments to encourage us to analyze it under the sporting orbit that we miss and are so passionate about. Due to the solitary responsibility of the ruler in the midst of a crisis and the similarity in the score it occurs to me to think of tennis.

In tennis points always end in two options. Winning points: those where the player scores without the opponent even touching the ball or in which the player forces the opponent’s error with a ball that is very difficult to reach. And the unforced errors: those points where the situation seems to be under control but nevertheless fail and the ball is on your side of the net. In politics the same relationship usually occurs only in this match against the coronavirus, the marker hurts like never before.

Unfortunately the Grand Slam that is being played in Spain finds the main players divided. The Government tries to defeat COVID-19 at the same time that it returns the balls with a poisoned effect of the opposition, stops the economy and negotiates with Europe the future of the European Union. It is as if Nadal had to play simultaneously against Federer, Djokovic and Dominic Thiem knowing that every ball lost on a field takes away points on all the markers.

In this titanic task of competing on so many fronts at once, it is “normal” to make the unforced errors that the Government made in the last week. It is not desired. Nor did I say that “it is allowed.” But it is “habitual”. It happens to the best. Especially when the arms and legs start to tire. When you’ve been hitting the racket for two months nonstop. When you run the risk of committing a “hoax” or a misunderstood phrase for doing more than a hundred press conferences trying to make the information beat the lie. When you generate an expectation deciding to go to the network and halfway you have to rectify. This is tennis and politics, full of unforced errors. Of course, in a final like the one we are going through, each failure hurts more and generates uncertainty, but as the great tennis players teach us, a string of unforced errors only stops increasing concentration and humility. And that is what the Government is pursuing today. That is the only option for victory.

Of course, we all have the power and the duty to criticize when we see that a move goes wrong, but that it is to be able to correct it as soon as possible, not to take political advantage. This is not the time to change the player and, let’s be honest, nobody in the opposition would be willing to go down on the court. Today who is on the court, whether we like it or not, is the Government and we must encourage his victory because it will be ours. Let’s not be that rapporteur who never hit the ball but gives a lecture on how it should be hit. Let’s not be part of those incongruous ones who demand more tests and when they do the tests they complain that the positive cases increase or those who complain about the high cost of masks at the same time that they oppose establishing a maximum price. Those who want to control the virus but want people on the street so that the economy does not stop. That is not the winning thought we need. That is precisely the thought that leads us to lose as a society.

No government intended to play the most difficult tournament in our recent history against such an unknown rival. No one even imagined this fixture. We have an opponent in front of us who until recently did not know with which hand he hit the ball, we did not know his speed and his backhand strength. We can only learn while we compete, trying to keep the ball as long as possible within the lines.

I am not trying to compare the fight against COVID-19 with sports, this pandemic is a nightmare that takes thousands of people around the world and questions our economic, social and political future. I just want us to reflect on What would we do if instead of politicians it was the players of our national team that faced a huge challenge? Sure we would support them emphatically. We would not be fooled into left and right dichotomies, denunciations and reproaches. Nobody wants the day to manage a crisis of this nature to come to them, nobody prepared for this and facing it is not an easy task.

This is the challenge that brings us all together as a society. It tests our power of union in the face of difficulty. It shows us what we are made of and anticipates the character with which we will face the next pandemics (because unfortunately, there will be). He will also undress the pettiness of each political player, he will consult us on the future leadership and unavoidable public policies. I am sure we will win this game but better if we win it together.

The author is an analyst and political consultant