Unfazed by central bank scare tactics, crypto trading is booming in India

According to a local media source, cryptocurrency trading in India is on the rise. This comes as the Indian government is mulling over a ban on private digital currencies, which they say is necessary to protect investors. But, based on the growing popularity of local crypto exchanges, it seems that people remain unfazed.

India proposes to ban cryptocurrencies

There has been talk of a cryptocurrency ban in India since 2018. Back then, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tried to turn off the taps by preventing financial institutions from dealing with cryptocurrencies.

“In view of the associated risks, it has been decided that, with immediate effect, the entities regulated by RBI will not treat or provide services to any person or commercial entity that treats or liquidates [monedas virtuales]”.

But the country’s Supreme Court overturned this ruling in March 2020 because it was deemed unconstitutional. Although many saw this as a victory for common sense, that victory was short-lived.

The beginning of 2021 saw the introduction of a sovereign digital currency bill. It set the framework for a central bank digital currency and also stipulated a ban on private cryptocurrency. The move was met with a massive backlash.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later responded saying that they have no intention of closing all options. Adding that the government is open to the idea of ​​windows of experimentation.

“For our part, we are very clear that we do not close all the options. We will allow a certain amount of a window for people to use, to experiment on blockchain, Bitcoin or whatever you want to call it. “

What this means exactly has yet to be determined. But, it is reported that failure to comply could result in jail terms of up to 10 years.

Record volume of India’s leading exchange reports

Despite the uncertain regulatory situation, India’s largest exchange, WazirX, is enjoying record business.

Last month, it posted its highest daily trading volume at $ 419 million. In early 2021, this figure was just $ 17 million. Add to that a doubling of users, from one million to two million, in the first quarter of 2021, and it appears that Indian investors have not lost their appetite for cryptocurrencies.

Source: nomics.com

However, in a throwback to the 2018 RBI ban on financial institutions dealing with cryptocurrencies, reports have emerged today that banks are blocking payment gateways for cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty noted that current legislation does not prohibit banks from dealing with crypto businesses.

“It is not fair that the crypto industry has a clear go-ahead from the Supreme Court of India and yet the banks deny banking to the industry.”

Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano recently said that banning Bitcoin will backfire considering there is no single point of failure. He added that embracing cryptocurrencies will be more beneficial from an economic prosperity point of view.