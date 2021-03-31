Unfaithful ?, Raúl Araiza reveals reasons for the end of their relationship | Instagram

Unexpected! This was the news that the courtship between Maria Amelia Aguilar and Raúl Araiza had come to an end. This was made known by popular journalist Alex Kaffie; However, El Negro Araiza has decided to go out to confirm it and share the reasons for his separation.

Before the rumors about the end of their relationship begin, Raúl Araiza Herrera he decided to make them known himself. The host of the Hoy Program confessed that the term was by mutual agreement, with much love and for reasons beyond their control.

The La Desalmada actor revealed that in a pleasant conversation, he and María Amelia began to talk about the little time they currently have to share together. The actor pointed out that his current work commitments, the Today Program, Members on the Air and now the recordings of The soulless; They have prevented him from enjoying his relationship with the psychologist.

Raúl Araiza Herrera confessed that although they were in the best moment of their relationship, they decided that it would come to an end due to the incompatibility of times since both are in many projects.

El Negrito decided to talk about their relationship for TVNotas, to take care of how beautiful their relationship was and avoid speculation; He assured that there were no other reasons than work.

I confirm. There were no third parties … The main reason we both made this decision was my job. Sure I can’t blame what he feeds me, but that’s why.

Norma Herrera’s son stressed that María Amelia met him in the middle of the artistic environment and knew how complicated his schedules and others would be. On the other hand, his followers have been concerned about whether the television presenter could fulfill all his commitments and continue to delight them with his humor in the morning star of Televisa.

I am an actor and host, a godin of television, shared Araiza.

We sat down to talk about the current work and personal situation of both, because we made decisions that no longer allowed us to spend so much time together. We had just completed a year of dating, everything was going well, with normal problems, but the time was something very important and with all the pain in the world and the love that we have, we decided that the best thing was to end the relationship.

Galilea Montijo’s partner indicated that the courtship between him and the psychologist occurred in the middle of the pandemic, in which he had all the time in the world to lock himself up and take care of her, but stressed that time has run out.

María is a woman of time and perseverance and fortunately we had a lot because our courtship began practically in the pandemic and this locked us up to live together and enjoy it more, but my time is up.

About his ex-wife, Fernanda Rodriguez, Raúl Araiza has always expressed himself very well about her. El Negro has pointed out that she is the woman he has loved the most, the most important in his history and the mother of his daughters.

The soap opera heartthrob and Fernanda were married for more than twenty years and had two daughters. Their marriage began to falter after photographs of the famous driver with another woman emerged; Despite this, he was given one more chance. However, the relationship came to an end some time later, as revealed in Hoy.